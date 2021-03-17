>
Invitae Corp (NVTA) CFO Shelly D Guyer Sold $778,506 of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: NVTA +2.91%

CFO of Invitae Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shelly D Guyer (insider trades) sold 18,147 shares of NVTA on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $42.9 a share. The total sale was $778,506.

Invitae Corp is a genetic information company engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders. It provides testing for multiple genes including hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other hereditary conditions. Invitae Corp has a market cap of $8.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.800000 with and P/S ratio of 20.59.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Sean E George sold 27,417 shares of NVTA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $42.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.
  • President & CEO Sean E George sold 3,675 shares of NVTA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $36.67. The price of the stock has increased by 16.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Shelly D Guyer sold 18,147 shares of NVTA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $42.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.
  • CFO Shelly D Guyer sold 3,000 shares of NVTA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $42.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Commercial Officer Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of NVTA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $42.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Robert L Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of NVTA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $42.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.
  • General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of NVTA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $42.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.
  • General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of NVTA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $43.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of NVTA stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $39.96. The price of the stock has increased by 7.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVTA, click here

.

