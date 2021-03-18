Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny Sold $750,000 of Shares

CEO of Meridian Bioscience Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John P. Kenny (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of VIVO on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $25 a share. The total sale was $750,000.

Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It is engaged in development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for certain gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases. Meridian Bioscience Inc has a market cap of $1.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.040000 with a P/E ratio of 15.46 and P/S ratio of 3.64.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of VIVO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

