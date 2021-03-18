>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) EVP, CFO, Treasurer Laurie M. Hough Sold $536,609 of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: SKY -2.18%

EVP, CFO, Treasurer of Skyline Champion Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laurie M. Hough (insider trades) sold 11,922 shares of SKY on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $45.01 a share. The total sale was $536,609.

Skyline Corp designs, produces and markets manufactured housing, modular housing and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities located throughout the United States and Canada. Skyline Champion Corp has a market cap of $2.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.120000 with a P/E ratio of 44.68 and P/S ratio of 2.02.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of SKY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $45.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO, Treasurer Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of SKY stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $45.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Capital One Llc Mak sold 368,559 shares of SKY stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $43.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SKY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)