Key Takeaways From Dollar General's 4th-Quarter Results

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) released its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results before the opening bell on March 18. The discount retailer surpassed revenue expectations thanks to positive contributions from the new stores as well as robust comps growth. Earnings, however, missed projections.

The company's stock plunged 7.4% to $173.90 per share in pre-market trading.

Highlights

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retail chain posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.62, which exceeded earnings of $2.10 reported in the year-ago period. Analysts had anticipated earnings of $2.72 per share.

The company booked quarterly revenue of $8.4 billion, which surged 17.6% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed estimated sales of $8.28 billion. The company witnessed increased customer demand for lower-priced cereals, vegetables and other essentials due to low employment and falling household income amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Selling, general and administrative expenses surged to 22.2% of sales, compared to 21.7% of sales in the year-ago quarter, as coronavirus-related costs in the form of additional wages and incentive compensation more than offset an increase in net sales. The company said its upcoming earnings will be adversely impacted as it plans to pass these costs along to shareholders.

Operating profit came in at $872.2 million, which reflected a growth of 21% on a year-over-year basis.

Comparable store sales improved 12.7% in the reported quarter due to growth in the average transaction amount, which was partially offset by a decline in customer traffic. In addition, strong performance in the Consumables, Seasonal, Apparel and Home categories favorably impacted the metric. CEO Todd Vasos had the following to say:

"We are pleased with our strong finish to fiscal 2020, and I thank all of our associates for their extraordinary efforts over the past year to support our customers, our communities and each other. Despite a challenging operating environment, our team members have remained steadfast in their dedication to fulfilling our mission of Serving Others, resulting in exceptional fourth-quarter and full-year financial results."

Througout the year, the company opened approximately 1,000 new stores, remodeled 1,670 stores and repositioned 110 stores.

Financials and dividend payment

Dollar General had cash and cash equivalents of $1.38 billion at the quarter's end.

The company bought back 12.3 million shares for $2.5 billion during the year. The average price spent per share was $200.57.

The board of directors announced the next cash dividend of 42 cents per share, which will be payable to shareholders on or before April 20.

Guidance

Dollar General has issued fiscal 2021 guidance. The company projects sales to fall within the -2% to flat range. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $8.80 and $9.50. Comps are anticipated to decline by around 4% to 6%. The company also estimated that its capital spending would fall within the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.

The retailer has issued store growth outlook for fiscal 2021. The company said it plans to complete 2,900 real estate projects, which includes rolling out 1,050 new outlets, modernizing 1,750 stores and repositioning 100 stores.

Looking ahead, Chief Financial Officer John Garratt said, "We believe the fundamentals of the business are strong, and we are confident in the team's ability to execute on our robust plans for 2021."

