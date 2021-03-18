3 Companies With Upcoming Special Dividends as of March

According to the Upcoming Special Dividends page, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, three companies that are due to pay a lump sum dividend over the next few weeks are Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG), Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) and Natures Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Special dividends are nonrecurring cash payments that occur outside of a normal distribution schedule. Such payments are usually larger than normal dividends; additionally, special dividends are typically tied to specific events like exceptionally strong earnings, asset sales, financial structure changes or spinoffs.

Cango

Shanghai-based Cango (NYSE:CANG) provides a wide range of automotive transaction services for car dealers, financial institutions and car buyers. The company announced on March 11 that its board of directors declared a $1 special dividend per American depository share payable on April 8 to shareholders on record as of March 22.

GuruFocus ranks Cango's financial strength 6 out of 10: The company has a strong Altman Z-score of 3.39 and triple-digit interest coverage even though debt ratios are underperforming more than half of global competitors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) provides flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle-market companies in the U.S. The San Francisco-based finance company announced on Feb. 17 that it declared several dividend payments, including a $1.25 special dividend payable on April 8 to shareholders on record as of March 25.

According to GuruFocus, Sixth Street's debt ratios are underperforming more than 70% of global competitors, suggesting low financial strength. Despite this, returns on equity and assets are outperforming over 80% of global asset management companies.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) has a holding in Sixth Street.

Natures Sunshine Products

Utah-based Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) manufactures and markets nutritional and personal care products in over 40 countries around the globe. The company declared on March 11 a $1 special dividend as part of its three-part capital allocation initiative. The special dividend is payable on April 9 to shareholders on record as of March 29.

GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios outperforming over 68% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

