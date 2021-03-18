>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1507)  | Author's Website |

3 Companies With Upcoming Special Dividends as of March

A look at companies due to pay a bonus dividend over the next few weeks

March 18, 2021 | About: CANG -0.1% TSLX -3.12% NATR -0.2%

According to the Upcoming Special Dividends page, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, three companies that are due to pay a lump sum dividend over the next few weeks are Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG), Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) and Natures Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Special dividends are nonrecurring cash payments that occur outside of a normal distribution schedule. Such payments are usually larger than normal dividends; additionally, special dividends are typically tied to specific events like exceptionally strong earnings, asset sales, financial structure changes or spinoffs.

Cango

Shanghai-based Cango (NYSE:CANG) provides a wide range of automotive transaction services for car dealers, financial institutions and car buyers. The company announced on March 11 that its board of directors declared a $1 special dividend per American depository share payable on April 8 to shareholders on record as of March 22.

f6b2cbc1866990abdabc26899ffa3aaa.png

GuruFocus ranks Cango's financial strength 6 out of 10: The company has a strong Altman Z-score of 3.39 and triple-digit interest coverage even though debt ratios are underperforming more than half of global competitors.

36c5aca01fbd7a286708a769f27c5e7a.png

Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) provides flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle-market companies in the U.S. The San Francisco-based finance company announced on Feb. 17 that it declared several dividend payments, including a $1.25 special dividend payable on April 8 to shareholders on record as of March 25.

0e1a52e6a1c0800fd3c603482f49aeda.png

According to GuruFocus, Sixth Street's debt ratios are underperforming more than 70% of global competitors, suggesting low financial strength. Despite this, returns on equity and assets are outperforming over 80% of global asset management companies.

7b7720c667948a5ee1d9530a07cd970d.png

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) has a holding in Sixth Street.

172467e06487c943a2b49405aee899c4.png

Natures Sunshine Products

Utah-based Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) manufactures and markets nutritional and personal care products in over 40 countries around the globe. The company declared on March 11 a $1 special dividend as part of its three-part capital allocation initiative. The special dividend is payable on April 9 to shareholders on record as of March 29.

5ee5090f4988211f4f4c3a8e9e4c5afa.png

GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios outperforming over 68% of global competitors.

13af2c441e907dabeb5a5b9b26545766.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)