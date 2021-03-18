>
Articles 

Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) President & CEO Kevin M Stein Sold $6 million of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: TDG -0.97%

President & CEO of Transdigm Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin M Stein (insider trades) sold 9,900 shares of TDG on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $609.49 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

TransDigm Group Inc is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. Transdigm Group Inc has a market cap of $33.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $610.180000 with a P/E ratio of 94.30 and P/S ratio of 7.27. Transdigm Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Transdigm Group Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Kevin M Stein sold 9,900 shares of TDG stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $609.49. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.
  • President & CEO Kevin M Stein sold 9,900 shares of TDG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $571.13. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert J Small bought 1 shares of TDG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $615.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.
  • Exec. Chairman of the Board W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TDG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $619.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.
  • COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TDG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $615. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.78% since.
  • Exec.V.P. Robert S Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TDG stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $601.56. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TDG, click here

.

