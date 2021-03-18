Stone Point Capital Llc Buys TriState Capital Holdings Inc

Investment company Stone Point Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys TriState Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone Point Capital Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stone Point Capital Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSC,
These are the top 5 holdings of STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC
- Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 21,394,471 shares, 54.29% of the total portfolio.
- Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 6,777,806 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio.
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,635,986 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio.
- Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC) - 5,822,727 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
- TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) - 2,770,083 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stone Point Capital Llc initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 2,770,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.
