Stone Point Capital Llc Buys TriState Capital Holdings Inc

March 18, 2021 | About: TSC +1.05%

Investment company Stone Point Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys TriState Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone Point Capital Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stone Point Capital Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: TSC,

These are the top 5 holdings of STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC
  1. Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 21,394,471 shares, 54.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 6,777,806 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio.
  3. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,635,986 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC) - 5,822,727 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) - 2,770,083 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Stone Point Capital Llc initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 2,770,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.



