Workiva Inc (WK) EVP & COO Julie Iskow Sold $2.8 million of Shares

EVP & COO of Workiva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Iskow (insider trades) sold 29,309 shares of WK on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $96.09 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Workiva Inc provides a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collaboratively collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. Workiva Inc has a market cap of $4.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.090000 with and P/S ratio of 12.56. Workiva Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.40% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of WK stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $96.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.2% since.

EVP and Chief Customer Officer Mithun Banarjee sold 15,225 shares of WK stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $97.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.56% since.

Director Michael M Crow sold 5,000 shares of WK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.91% since.

Director Robert H Herz sold 5,848 shares of WK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $99.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.3% since.

Executive VP & CTO, 10% Owner Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $101.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WK, click here