>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Insmed Inc (INSM) Chair and CEO William Lewis Sold $1.8 million of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: INSM -2.83%

Chair and CEO of Insmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Lewis (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of INSM on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $36.19 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Insmed Inc is a global biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel therapies that focus primarily on lung diseases. Insmed Inc has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.430000 with and P/S ratio of 21.64.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chair and CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of INSM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $36.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Steinar J Engelsen bought 2,710 shares of INSM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $36.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.
  • Chief Compliance Officer John Soriano sold 23,717 shares of INSM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.93% since.
  • Chief Compliance Officer John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of INSM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $40.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INSM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)