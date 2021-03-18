Insmed Inc (INSM) Chair and CEO William Lewis Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Chair and CEO of Insmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Lewis (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of INSM on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $36.19 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Insmed Inc is a global biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel therapies that focus primarily on lung diseases. Insmed Inc has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.430000 with and P/S ratio of 21.64.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair and CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of INSM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $36.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Steinar J Engelsen bought 2,710 shares of INSM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $36.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

Chief Compliance Officer John Soriano sold 23,717 shares of INSM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.93% since.

Chief Compliance Officer John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of INSM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $40.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INSM, click here