American Tower Corp (AMT) EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA Olivier Puech Sold $987,172 of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: AMT -0.3%

EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA of American Tower Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Olivier Puech (insider trades) sold 4,479 shares of AMT on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $220.4 a share. The total sale was $987,172.

American Tower Corp is a real estate investment trust and an owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate. The company leases the space of communications sites to wireless service providers, and wireless data providers. American Tower Corp has a market cap of $98.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $222.510000 with a P/E ratio of 58.70 and P/S ratio of 12.34. The dividend yield of American Tower Corp stocks is 2.04%. American Tower Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated American Tower Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA Olivier Puech sold 4,479 shares of AMT stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $220.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.
  • Director Pamela D A Reeve sold 3,653 shares of AMT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $210.89. The price of the stock has increased by 5.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMT, click here

.

