Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) President and CEO Peter L. Hoang Bought $250,000 of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: MRKR -4.26%

President and CEO of Marker Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter L. Hoang (insider trades) bought 142,857 shares of MRKR on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $1.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $250,000.

TapImmune Inc is developing immunotherapies for a variety of cancers designed to target both tumors and metastatic disease. The company's next-generation technology has been engineered to overcome the deficiencies of earlier cancer vaccine approaches. Marker Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $149.425 million; its shares were traded at around $1.800000 with and P/S ratio of 180.00. Marker Therapeutics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 41.30% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of MRKR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of MRKR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.
  • Chief Development Officer Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of MRKR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.
  • Director Steve Elms bought 1,142,857 shares of MRKR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

.

