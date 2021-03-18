Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) President and CEO Peter L. Hoang Bought $250,000 of Shares

President and CEO of Marker Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter L. Hoang (insider trades) bought 142,857 shares of MRKR on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $1.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $250,000.

TapImmune Inc is developing immunotherapies for a variety of cancers designed to target both tumors and metastatic disease. The company's next-generation technology has been engineered to overcome the deficiencies of earlier cancer vaccine approaches. Marker Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $149.425 million; its shares were traded at around $1.800000 with and P/S ratio of 180.00. Marker Therapeutics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 41.30% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of MRKR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

Chief Development Officer Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of MRKR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

Director Steve Elms bought 1,142,857 shares of MRKR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

