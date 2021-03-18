Vital Farms Inc (VITL) COO Jason Dale Sold $705,250 of Shares

COO of Vital Farms Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Dale (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of VITL on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $28.21 a share. The total sale was $705,250.

Vital Farms Inc has a market cap of $1.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.650000 with a P/E ratio of 246.98 and P/S ratio of 5.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco sold 43,923 shares of VITL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $28.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Scott Marcus sold 25,262 shares of VITL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $30.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.94% since.

