Ambarella Inc (AMBA) CEO Feng-ming Wang Sold $4.7 million of Shares

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing and display. Ambarella Inc has a market cap of $3.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.180000 with and P/S ratio of 16.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Feng-ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of AMBA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.09% since.

CEO Feng-ming Wang sold 1,675 shares of AMBA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $109.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kevin C Eichler sold 3,301 shares of AMBA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.09% since.

CFO Kevin C Eichler sold 663 shares of AMBA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $109.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Marketing Christopher Day sold 10,201 shares of AMBA stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $110.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.23% since.

Chief Technology Officer Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of AMBA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.09% since.

VP, Business Development Yun-lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of AMBA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $112.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.2% since.

VP, Marketing Christopher Day sold 848 shares of AMBA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $114.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.2% since.

Director Christopher B Paisley sold 1,500 shares of AMBA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $109.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

