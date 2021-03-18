US Indexes Close Lower Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,862.30 on Thursday with a loss of 153.07 points or -0.46%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,915.46 for a loss of 58.66 points or -1.48%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,116.17for a loss of 409.03 points or -3.02%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.37 for a gain of 2.14 points or 11.13%.

Thursday's market movers

The major U.S. indexes ended lower Thursday after the Dow Jones and S&P 500 reported new closing highs. Stocks sold off Thursday after bouncing higher from help by improved Federal Reserve economic projections. However, investors returned to an interest in risk-off trades, particularly with the slightly higher inflation targets. The 10-year Treasury ended the day with a yield of approximately 1.71% and 10-year A-rated corporates showed a yield of approximately 2.73%. Tech stocks sold off the most for the day, with the Nasdaq Composite down 3.02%.

In the near term, the Federal Reserve does have a focus on potentially easing its established supplementary leverage ratio guidelines, which currently extend to March 31. The Fed is also looking at bank dividends and buybacks. The S&P 500 financial sector gained Thursday, up 0.52%.

In other news:

770,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from 725,000. Continuing jobless claims were 4.124 million, down from 4.142 million.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 51.8 in March from 23.1.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators Index increased 0.2% in February following an increase of 0.5%.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.005%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.010% and 10-year TIPS at a rate of -0.58%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.09%, up from 3.05%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.40%, up from 2.38%.

Across the board:

Victory Resources (NYSE:VR) up 125.00%.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) up 5.02%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 4.49% with worries on rising oil inventory and U.S. tensions with Russia.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) down 1.17%. Fiscal third-quarter revenue of $10.36 billion increased 2.6% year over year and missed estimates by $610 million. GAAP earnings of 90 cents per share beat estimates by 14 cents.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) down 2.62%. Report the company is investing $7 billion in data centers and office space.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) up 0.23% on higher ride volume.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,267.59 for a loss of 68.81 points or -2.94%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,350.74 for a loss of 30.72 points or -2.22%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth closed at 14,818.22 for a loss of 549.07 points or -3.57%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,182.05 for a loss of 172.85 points or -1.52%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,613.14 for a loss of 51.00 points or -1.91%; the S&P 100 at 1,772.75 for a loss of 29.43 points or -1.63%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,789.14 for a loss of 413.23 points or -3.13%; the Russell 3000 at 2,358.48 for a loss of 41.23 points or -1.72%; the Russell 1000 at 2,210.11 for a loss of 36.48 points or -1.62%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,182.93 for a loss of 711.76 points or -1.70%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 813.62 for a loss of 0.91 points or -0.11%.

