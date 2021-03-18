>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1508)  | Author's Website |

Nike Slips on Fiscal 3rd-Quarter Revenue Miss

Coronavirus regulations hamper sports apparel giant's physical retail sales

March 18, 2021 | About: NKE -1.14%

Shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declined approximately 2% in aftermarket trading on Thursday following the release of its fiscal third-quarter earnings results.

For the quarter ending Feb. 28, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sports apparel giant reported net income of $1.449 billion, or 90 cents in diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $847 million, or 53 cents in earnings per share, in the prior-year quarter.

35abb325722db6ac957932c620386816.png

Coronavirus-related disruption drags down North American and European sales

Nike reported quarterly revenue of $10.357 billion, underperforming the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $11.02 billion despite reflecting a 3% increase from fiscal third-quarter 2020 revenue of $10.104 billion.

b5d99b7f5f253259fcebe03d8f2f0d52.png

The company said coronavirus-related disruption hindered revenue performance, especially in the North American and Europe, Middle East and African regions. EMEA physical retail sales declined as 45% of Nike-owned stores were shut down due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

North American revenues tumbled 11% on a currency-neutral basis, driven primarily by global container shortages and U.S. port congestion, delaying the flow of inventory by more than three weeks and thus slowing down wholesale shipments.

f1bdd28678d85defc5db6523e61dbb81.png

Stock slides in aftermarket trading

Shares of Nike traded around $139.50, down over 2% from the closing price of $143.17. Despite this, the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.52.

f66683c68d0a912c7014a51e4a57fb88.png

GuruFocus ranks Nike's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over 78% of global competitors and returns outperforming over 91% of global apparel manufacturing companies.

a214fc491d2976cd297bd839b18b84d8.png

Gurus with holdings in Nike include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio).

3481c99ad8ade603bd6e2da6cfc567b0.png

Disclosure: Long Nike.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)