Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 15,679 shares of QTWO on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $112.27 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.540000 with and P/S ratio of 13.64.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 15,679 shares of QTWO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.99% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 80,420 shares of QTWO stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.98% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 23,879 shares of QTWO stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $110.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.44% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 44,748 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 7,333 shares of QTWO stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $122.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO John E Breeden sold 3,714 shares of QTWO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.

SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 1,403 shares of QTWO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.03% since.

EVP, Emg Bus, Corp & Bus Dev Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of QTWO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.1% since.

COO John E Breeden sold 18,896 shares of QTWO stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $112.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.84% since.

SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 13,196 shares of QTWO stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $112.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.83% since.

