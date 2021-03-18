Ppd Inc (PPD) CEO David S Simmons Sold $871,530 of Shares

CEO of Ppd Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David S Simmons (insider trades) sold 22,935 shares of PPD on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $38 a share. The total sale was $871,530.

Ppd Inc has a market cap of $13 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.090000 with a P/E ratio of 112.39 and P/S ratio of 2.74.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of PPD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Glen Donovan sold 16,347 shares of PPD stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $35.62. The price of the stock has increased by 4.13% since.

See Remarks David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $35.74. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since.

See Remarks Ronald E Garrow sold 69,401 shares of PPD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $36.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

