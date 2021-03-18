Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $885,500 of Shares

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of DDOG on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $88.55 a share. The total sale was $885,500.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $25.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.890000 with and P/S ratio of 42.69.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of DDOG stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $96.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $88.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.52% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 15,000 shares of DDOG stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $94.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.69% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 15,000 shares of DDOG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $102.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of DDOG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $87.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $81.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 469,400 shares of DDOG stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $96.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.83% since.

Director Dev Ittycheria sold 125,000 shares of DDOG stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $95.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.31% since.

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of DDOG stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $98.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.85% since.

