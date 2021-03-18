Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) CEO, Recorded Music Max Lousada Sold $16.1 million of Shares

CEO, Recorded Music of Warner Music Group Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Max Lousada (insider trades) sold 484,460 shares of WMG on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $33.25 a share. The total sale was $16.1 million.

Warner Music Group Corp has a market cap of $17.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.420000 with and P/S ratio of 3.74. The dividend yield of Warner Music Group Corp stocks is 1.08%.

CEO Recent Trades:

