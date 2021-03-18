>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) CEO, Recorded Music Max Lousada Sold $16.1 million of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: WMG -3.27%

CEO, Recorded Music of Warner Music Group Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Max Lousada (insider trades) sold 484,460 shares of WMG on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $33.25 a share. The total sale was $16.1 million.

Warner Music Group Corp has a market cap of $17.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.420000 with and P/S ratio of 3.74. The dividend yield of Warner Music Group Corp stocks is 1.08%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Recorded Music Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of WMG stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $33.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WMG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)