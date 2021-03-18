>
Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & Managing Director Jorg Weiser Sold $5.8 million of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: SDGR -6.1%

EVP & Managing Director of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jorg Weiser (insider trades) sold 70,986 shares of SDGR on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $81.57 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $5.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.290000 with and P/S ratio of 41.51.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $79.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Managing Director Jorg Weiser sold 70,986 shares of SDGR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $81.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.47% since.
  • EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $79.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.04% since.
  • 10% Owner David E Shaw sold 125,665 shares of SDGR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $74.42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.
  • Director Richard Friesner sold 32,000 shares of SDGR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $80.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.1% since.
  • EVP & Managing Director Jorg Weiser sold 16,383 shares of SDGR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $82. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SDGR, click here

.

