Ceva Inc (CEVA) CFO Yaniv Arieli Sold $570,214 of Shares

CFO of Ceva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Yaniv Arieli (insider trades) sold 9,197 shares of CEVA on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $62 a share. The total sale was $570,214.

CEVA Inc is a licensor of cellular, multimedia and connectivity technologies to semiconductor companies and OEMs serving the mobile, consumer, automotive and Internet of things markets. Ceva Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.450000 with and P/S ratio of 12.51.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 16,316 shares of CEVA stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $66.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.29% since.

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 23,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.55% since.

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $68.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana sold 14,401 shares of CEVA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.21% since.

COO Michael Boukaya sold 34,399 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.79% since.

Director Zvi Limon sold 29,294 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.06% since.

Director Louis Silver sold 7,364 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $73. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.67% since.

Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.36% since.

