Rpc Inc (RES) Chairman and CEO Gary W Rollins Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Rpc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary W Rollins (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of RES on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $5.72 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

RPC Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. Rpc Inc has a market cap of $1.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $5.250000 with and P/S ratio of 1.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 300,000 shares of RES stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $5.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.22% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 310,000 shares of RES stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.5% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 325,000 shares of RES stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $6.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.69% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $6.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.45% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 360,000 shares of RES stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $6.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP, CFO and Corp Secy Ben M Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $6.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

