Joann Inc (JOAN) SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz Bought $180,000 of Shares

Joann Inc has a market cap of $462.249 million; its shares were traded at around $11.450000 with and P/S ratio of 0.22.
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO Wade D Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- See Remarks Michael Sagar Joyce bought 2,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
- SVP, Chief Merch. Officer Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
- SVP, GC & Secretary Ann Aber bought 1,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
- SVP, Chief Admin. Officer Janet Duliga bought 3,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
- SVP, Chief Customer Officer Christopher Ditullio bought 8,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
