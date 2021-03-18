>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Joann Inc (JOAN) SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz Bought $180,000 of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: JOAN -3.38%

SVP, CFO of Joann Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew B. Susz (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of JOAN on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $12 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $180,000.

Joann Inc has a market cap of $462.249 million; its shares were traded at around $11.450000 with and P/S ratio of 0.22.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Wade D Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Michael Sagar Joyce bought 2,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
  • SVP, Chief Merch. Officer Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
  • SVP, GC & Secretary Ann Aber bought 1,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
  • SVP, Chief Admin. Officer Janet Duliga bought 3,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.
  • SVP, Chief Customer Officer Christopher Ditullio bought 8,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JOAN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)