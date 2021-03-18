Joann Inc (JOAN) SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz Bought $180,000 of Shares

SVP, CFO of Joann Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew B. Susz (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of JOAN on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $12 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $180,000.

Joann Inc has a market cap of $462.249 million; its shares were traded at around $11.450000 with and P/S ratio of 0.22.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Wade D Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Michael Sagar Joyce bought 2,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

SVP, Chief Merch. Officer Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

SVP, GC & Secretary Ann Aber bought 1,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

SVP, Chief Admin. Officer Janet Duliga bought 3,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

SVP, Chief Customer Officer Christopher Ditullio bought 8,500 shares of JOAN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JOAN, click here