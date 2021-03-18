Splunk Inc (SPLK) President and CEO Douglas Merritt Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Splunk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Merritt (insider trades) sold 11,222 shares of SPLK on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $140.83 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Splunk Inc provides software products. Its flagship product is Splunk Enterprise and at its core is a proprietary machine data engine, comprised of collection, indexing, search, reporting analysis and data management capabilities. Splunk Inc has a market cap of $21.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.840000 with and P/S ratio of 9.61.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Technology Officer Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of SPLK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $140.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.97% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of SPLK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $140.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.41% since.

