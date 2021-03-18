Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Marchex Inc, ServiceSource International Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Teradata Corp

Investment company Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marchex Inc, ServiceSource International Inc, Absolute Software Corp, CuriosityStream Inc, MiX Telematics, sells Magnite Inc, Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 176,400 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 3,207,974 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 1,817,136 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.49% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 201,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 18,403,489 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.21%

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 596,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 335,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marchex Inc by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 13,327,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in ServiceSource International Inc by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $1.32 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.48. The stock is now traded at around $1.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 18,403,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in MiX Telematics Ltd by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,401,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 60.49%. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.7%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 1,817,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Teradata Corp by 33.99%. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 173,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.