TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. Buys C3.ai Inc, McAfee Corp, Vaxcyte Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys C3.ai Inc, McAfee Corp, Vaxcyte Inc, Eros STX Global Corp, Thomson Reuters Corp, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AI, MCFE, PCVX, ABNB,

AI, MCFE, PCVX, ABNB, Added Positions: ESGC, TRI, APD, FNF, FWONK, BERY, SNE, PHG, FWONA,

ESGC, TRI, APD, FNF, FWONK, BERY, SNE, PHG, FWONA, Reduced Positions: UBER, PGNY, CMCSA, ACEL, ROST, GRFS, CNC, GRA, PEGA, HLNE, FIS, BABA, MPLX, EPD, STEP,

UBER, PGNY, CMCSA, ACEL, ROST, GRFS, CNC, GRA, PEGA, HLNE, FIS, BABA, MPLX, EPD, STEP, Sold Out: IBKR, PLYA, LIZI,

For the details of TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tpg+group+holdings+%28sbs%29+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

C3.ai Inc (AI) - 16,206,631 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. New Position McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 66,587,129 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 47,709,929 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 14,725,118 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 18,716,306 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.91%. The holding were 16,206,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.31%. The holding were 66,587,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 4,941,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $191.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 51,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Eros STX Global Corp by 833.24%. The purchase prices were between $1.64 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $2.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 74,335,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 88.35%. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $81.3. The stock is now traded at around $88.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,049,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $269.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 300,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lizhi Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $2.75.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.49%. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.17%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 6,258,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc by 96.09%. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 180,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 30.03%. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $123.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 1,117,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Grifols SA by 45.85%. The sale prices were between $16.86 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 2,731,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.