Cormorant Asset Management, LLC Buys Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Sells MyoKardia Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cormorant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Aligos Therapeutics Inc, sells MyoKardia Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVIR, OLMA, PRAX, ALGS, MASS, GLTO, SWTX, FDMT, FSDC, REPL, HLXA, IMV, XFOR,

AVIR, OLMA, PRAX, ALGS, MASS, GLTO, SWTX, FDMT, FSDC, REPL, HLXA, IMV, XFOR, Added Positions: FMTX, IGMS, YMAB, MRTX, BEAM, RETA, GOSS, KURA, ZYME,

FMTX, IGMS, YMAB, MRTX, BEAM, RETA, GOSS, KURA, ZYME, Reduced Positions: TWST, SRNE, CCXI, OMER, CRSP, XLRN, ALBO, AGEN, MYOV, RVMD, BHVN, BPMC, VIE, TPTX, ASND, BNTX, AXSM, AKRO, STOK, TCDA, QURE, ARGX, IMVT, INSP, DCPH, OTIC, QTNT, ALLK, SRPT, TCRR, CABA, TARA, RPTX, INSM, TBPH, MORF, RNA, GTH, MRUS, ARNA, KDMN, EIGR, NKTR, FATE, CRDF, NERV,

TWST, SRNE, CCXI, OMER, CRSP, XLRN, ALBO, AGEN, MYOV, RVMD, BHVN, BPMC, VIE, TPTX, ASND, BNTX, AXSM, AKRO, STOK, TCDA, QURE, ARGX, IMVT, INSP, DCPH, OTIC, QTNT, ALLK, SRPT, TCRR, CABA, TARA, RPTX, INSM, TBPH, MORF, RNA, GTH, MRUS, ARNA, KDMN, EIGR, NKTR, FATE, CRDF, NERV, Sold Out: MYOK, EIDX, TRIL, ARCT, GLPG, AVEO, FIXX, KZR, AMRN,

For the details of Cormorant Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cormorant+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 2,392,297 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 6,411,355 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 750,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 500,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 6,411,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 3,195,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,074,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,267,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in 908 Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $49 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 545,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Galecto Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,150,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $115.03, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 241.56%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 848,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $51.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.63 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $14.42.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $123.66, with an estimated average price of $68.13.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $96.85 and $148.25, with an estimated average price of $121.97.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.08 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.72.