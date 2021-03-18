Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sold $6.2 million of Shares

CEO of Alphabet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sundar Pichai (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of GOOG on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $2075.03 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Alphabet Inc is a provider of internet content products and portals. Its suite of brands includes Search, Android, YouTube, Apps, Maps & Ads. Alphabet Inc has a market cap of $1369.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $2036.220000 with a P/E ratio of 34.54 and P/S ratio of 8.14. Alphabet Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alphabet Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of GOOG stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $2075.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.87% since.

CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of GOOG stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $2068.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John L Hennessy sold 70 shares of GOOG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $2083.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Amie Thuener O'toole sold 30 shares of GOOG stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $2076.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.93% since.

Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,199 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

SVP, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 26 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

