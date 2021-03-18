Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) EVP & Co-COO Thomas M Mcgough Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Mcgough (insider trades) sold 37,350 shares of CAG on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $37.5 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Conagra Brands Inc is in the business of trading and merchandising packaged food in a variety of categories and in various retail channels across frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable temperature classes in North America. Conagra Brands Inc has a market cap of $18.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.120000 with a P/E ratio of 16.34 and P/S ratio of 1.56. The dividend yield of Conagra Brands Inc stocks is 2.63%. Conagra Brands Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Gen Counsel & Corp Secty Colleen Batcheler sold 9,931 shares of CAG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 3.11% since.

