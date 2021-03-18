>
Buckle Inc (BKE) SVP Finance, Treasurer and CFO Thomas B Heacock Sold $823,674 of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: BKE -2.43%

SVP Finance, Treasurer and CFO of Buckle Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas B Heacock (insider trades) sold 19,574 shares of BKE on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $42.08 a share. The total sale was $823,674.

Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion conscious young men and women. It operates 468 stores located in 44 states throughout the continental United States. Buckle Inc has a market cap of $2.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.910000 with a P/E ratio of 15.44 and P/S ratio of 2.22. The dividend yield of Buckle Inc stocks is 1.46%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP Finance, Treasurer and CFO Thomas B Heacock sold 19,574 shares of BKE stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $42.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Bill L Fairfield sold 5,000 shares of BKE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $40.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.
  • Director John P Peetz sold 10,000 shares of BKE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.06% since.
  • SVP LEASING Brett P Milkie sold 12,500 shares of BKE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BKE, click here

.

