Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) EVP Operations Reed David Sold $6.5 million of Shares

EVP Operations of Nxp Semiconductors Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Reed David (insider trades) sold 31,758 shares of NXPI on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $204.71 a share. The total sale was $6.5 million.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a semiconductor company. It mainly provides high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. Nxp Semiconductors Nv has a market cap of $55.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $198.590000 with a P/E ratio of 1323.92 and P/S ratio of 6.57. The dividend yield of Nxp Semiconductors Nv stocks is 0.84%. Nxp Semiconductors Nv had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nxp Semiconductors Nv the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXPI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $198.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

