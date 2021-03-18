>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) EVP Operations Reed David Sold $6.5 million of Shares

March 18, 2021 | About: NXPI -4.68%

EVP Operations of Nxp Semiconductors Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Reed David (insider trades) sold 31,758 shares of NXPI on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $204.71 a share. The total sale was $6.5 million.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a semiconductor company. It mainly provides high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. Nxp Semiconductors Nv has a market cap of $55.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $198.590000 with a P/E ratio of 1323.92 and P/S ratio of 6.57. The dividend yield of Nxp Semiconductors Nv stocks is 0.84%. Nxp Semiconductors Nv had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nxp Semiconductors Nv the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Operations Reed David sold 31,758 shares of NXPI stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $204.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.99% since.
  • Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXPI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $198.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NXPI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)