Oracle Corp (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz Sold $333.8 million of Shares

CEO of Oracle Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Safra Catz (insider trades) sold 5,000,000 shares of ORCL on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $66.75 a share. The total sale was $333.8 million.

Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide. Oracle Corp has a market cap of $192.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.740000 with a P/E ratio of 15.95 and P/S ratio of 5.15. The dividend yield of Oracle Corp stocks is 1.45%. Oracle Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Oracle Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 10,242 shares of ORCL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $67.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.

EVP and General Counsel Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $66.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.37% since.

Executive Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $70.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.7% since.

