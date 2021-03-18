Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys SOC Telemed Inc, AECOM, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SOC Telemed Inc, AECOM, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 804 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedbush+morgan+securities+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 581,624 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,863 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,451 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,254 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,371 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 558,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $312.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 535.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $329.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in CIM Commercial Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Otelco Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $131.26 and $153.5, with an estimated average price of $144.56.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in The Intergroup Corp. The sale prices were between $29.87 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Natural Alternatives International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.17.