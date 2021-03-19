>
Hubspot Inc (HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan Sold $4 million of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: HUBS +5.77%

CEO of Hubspot Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Halligan (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of HUBS on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $473.63 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

HubSpot Inc provides a cloud-based inbound marketing and sales platform which features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers. Hubspot Inc has a market cap of $19.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $431.310000 with and P/S ratio of 21.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HUBS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $473.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HUBS, click here

.

