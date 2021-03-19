Exelon Corp (EXC) CEO of BGE Carim V Khouzami Sold $524,808 of Shares

CEO of BGE of Exelon Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carim V Khouzami (insider trades) sold 12,239 shares of EXC on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $42.88 a share. The total sale was $524,808.

Exelon Corp is a power retailer engaged in the utilities sector of United States. The company involves in the power generation and transmission activities. The Generation segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelon Corp has a market cap of $41.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.520000 with a P/E ratio of 21.14 and P/S ratio of 1.26. The dividend yield of Exelon Corp stocks is 3.59%. Exelon Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.90% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

