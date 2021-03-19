Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys Global Payments Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, American Express Co, Vontier Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Front Barnett Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Northern Trust Corp, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, American Express Co, Vontier Corp, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GPN, CL, NTRS, WEC, FITB,
- Added Positions: IVW, IJR, RTX, LIN, UNH, CVX, DIS, MDT, AMZN, CRM, TEL, CAT, XOM, BAC, C, STZ, COST, SBUX, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AXP, TMO, DHR, XLF, GOOG, CSCO, EL, ITW, SPY, IGSB, FTV, FBHS, PM, CNK, HON, HD, GE, APH, MO, T, INTC, VZ, ENV, EXC, FB, BRK.B, BK, IWF, QQQ, AMP,
- Sold Out: XLE, VNT, IEZ, WBA, VO, KMI,
For the details of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/front+barnett+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 929,892 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 122,853 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,417 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,883 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 181,903 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 71,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 165.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $111.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 64.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $325.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $27.34 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $34.15.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $6.73 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $9.3.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $175.34 and $207.27, with an estimated average price of $193.12.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4.Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)
Front Barnett Associates Llc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 34.89%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $141.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Front Barnett Associates Llc still held 33,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Front Barnett Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.59%. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Front Barnett Associates Llc still held 7,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Front Barnett Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 24.17%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $90.26, with an estimated average price of $85.3. The stock is now traded at around $91.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Front Barnett Associates Llc still held 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:
1. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying