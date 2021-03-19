Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys Global Payments Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, American Express Co, Vontier Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Front Barnett Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Northern Trust Corp, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, American Express Co, Vontier Corp, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 929,892 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 122,853 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,417 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,883 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 181,903 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 71,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 165.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $111.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 64.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $325.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $27.34 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $34.15.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $6.73 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $9.3.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $175.34 and $207.27, with an estimated average price of $193.12.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4.

Front Barnett Associates Llc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 34.89%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $141.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Front Barnett Associates Llc still held 33,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.59%. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Front Barnett Associates Llc still held 7,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Barnett Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 24.17%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $90.26, with an estimated average price of $85.3. The stock is now traded at around $91.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Front Barnett Associates Llc still held 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.