5 Cyclical Companies Boosting Earnings

The following cyclical companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of March 19, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

Escalade

Escalade Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESCA) earnings per share have grown 8.80% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 12.99% margin of safety at $22.91 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 12.59. The share price has been as high as $24.05 and as low as $4.69 in the last year; it is currently 4.74% below its 52-week high and 388.49% above its 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures sporting goods, has a market cap of $317.75 million and an enterprise value of $345.93 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.63% of outstanding shares.

Superior Group of Companies

The earnings per share of Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) have grown 14.90% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 65.71% margin of safety at $25.87 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 9.78. The share price has been as high as $28.58 and as low as $6.1 in the last year; it is currently 9.48% below its 52-week high and 324.10% above its 52-week low.

The company, which provides a wide range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical, health, industrial, commercial, leisure and public safety markets, has a market cap of $402.10 million and an enterprise value of $487.31 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.71% of outstanding shares.

Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp.'s (NASDAQ:HOFT) earnings per share have risen 10.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 232.15% margin of safety at $39.13 per share. The price-book ratio is $1.85. The share price has been as high as $39.95 and as low as $12.3 in the last year; it is currently 2.05% below its 52-week high and 218.13% above its 52-week low.

The company, which provides case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets, has a market cap of $465.15 million and an enterprise value of $434.73 million.

With a 12.78% stake, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 10.87%, Hotchksi & Wiley with 1.47%, Renaissance Technologies with 0.33% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Johnson Outdoors

The earnings per share of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) have climbed 42.40% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 10.49% margin of safety at $146.68 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 21.63. The share price has been as high as $150.5 and as low as $48.76 in the last year; it is currently 2.54% below its 52-week high and 200.82% above its 52-week low.

The company, which produces seasonal, outdoor recreation products, has a market cap of $1.84 billion and an enterprise value of $1.33 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce with 5.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.48%% and Grantham with 0.37%.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PATK) earnings per share have climbed 18.50% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 24.81% margin of safety at $89.90 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $21.41. The share price has been as high as $93.84 and as low as $16.7 in the last year; it is currently 4.20% below its 52-week high and 438.32% above its 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing, has a market cap of $2.12 billion and an enterprise value of $3.01 billion.

With a 2.02% stake, Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Simons' firm with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

