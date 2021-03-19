>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hmn Financial Inc (HMNF) SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle Sold $555,036 of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: HMNF -1.38%

SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Hmn Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jon J Eberle (insider trades) sold 27,181 shares of HMNF on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $20.42 a share. The total sale was $555,036.

HMN Financial Inc is a stock savings bank holding company that owns 100% of Home Federal Savings Bank. It operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Hmn Financial Inc has a market cap of $96.679 million; its shares were traded at around $20.350000 with a P/E ratio of 9.17 and P/S ratio of 2.15.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 27,181 shares of HMNF stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $20.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.
  • SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 9,044 shares of HMNF stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $20.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.
  • SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 2,613 shares of HMNF stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $20.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.
  • SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 1,162 shares of HMNF stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $20.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HMNF, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)