Hmn Financial Inc (HMNF) SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle Sold $555,036 of Shares

HMN Financial Inc is a stock savings bank holding company that owns 100% of Home Federal Savings Bank. It operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Hmn Financial Inc has a market cap of $96.679 million; its shares were traded at around $20.350000 with a P/E ratio of 9.17 and P/S ratio of 2.15.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 27,181 shares of HMNF stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $20.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 9,044 shares of HMNF stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $20.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 2,613 shares of HMNF stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $20.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.

SVP, CFO & Treasurer Jon J Eberle sold 1,162 shares of HMNF stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $20.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.

