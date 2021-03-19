>
Omar Venerio
Friday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of FedEx rise on strong earnings

March 19, 2021 | About: FDX +5.67% OXY +6.85% BBY +4.75% DG +5.72% TGT +4.39% MRO +3.75% HES +2.51% V -4.8% CB -4.23% TRV -3.72% NKE -2.7% JPM -3.08%

U.S. markets

U.S. markets were mixed on Friday morning, with stocks recovering from some losses from yesterday's session. The Dow fell 0.38% to 32,734, the S&P 500 index rose 0.25% to 3,925 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.89% to 13,232.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 1.05%, Germany's Dax dipped 1.05%, France's CAC 40 fell 1.07%, and Spain's Ibex 35 was down 1.53%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.41%, India's BSE Sensex rose 1.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.41% and China's Shanghai Composite tumbled 1.69%.

FedEx releases earnings report

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) gained more than 6% on Friday morning, to change hands at $279.29, after the company posted its fiscal third-quarter results.

Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $21.5 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $1.56 billion. The company posted a gain of $3.47 per share, topping expectations by 23 cents.

CEO Frederick Smith had the following to say:

"I'm exceedingly proud of our FedEx team members, who are moving the world forward through the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines — the most important work in the history of FedEx … As reflected in this quarter's results, continued execution of our strategies is producing strong earnings growth and margin improvement across our company. We expect demand for our unmatched e-commerce and international express solutions to remain very high for the foreseeable future."

Moreover, the operating income was up to $1.06 billion, versus $483 million in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin rose to 4.9% from 2.8%.

Looking forward the fiscal 2021, the company expects earnings to be between $16.80 and $17.40 per diluted share.

FedEx shares have advanced 10.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 7.3%.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holding by 7% to 650,000 shares. Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) cut his position by 31% to 184,719 shares. Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) added 35% to his portfolio, bringing the total to 1,567 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

