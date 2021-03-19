Friday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. markets were mixed on Friday morning, with stocks recovering from some losses from yesterday's session. The Dow fell 0.38% to 32,734, the S&P 500 index rose 0.25% to 3,925 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.89% to 13,232.

Gainers

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) +6.1%

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) +5.3%

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) +5.4%

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) +4.3%

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) +2.5%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) +2.4%

Losers

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) -5%

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB) -4.8%

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) -3.7%

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) -3.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) -2.8%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 1.05%, Germany's Dax dipped 1.05%, France's CAC 40 fell 1.07%, and Spain's Ibex 35 was down 1.53%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.41%, India's BSE Sensex rose 1.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.41% and China's Shanghai Composite tumbled 1.69%.

FedEx releases earnings report

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) gained more than 6% on Friday morning, to change hands at $279.29, after the company posted its fiscal third-quarter results.

Revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $21.5 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $1.56 billion. The company posted a gain of $3.47 per share, topping expectations by 23 cents.

CEO Frederick Smith had the following to say:

"I'm exceedingly proud of our FedEx team members, who are moving the world forward through the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines — the most important work in the history of FedEx … As reflected in this quarter's results, continued execution of our strategies is producing strong earnings growth and margin improvement across our company. We expect demand for our unmatched e-commerce and international express solutions to remain very high for the foreseeable future."

Moreover, the operating income was up to $1.06 billion, versus $483 million in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin rose to 4.9% from 2.8%.

Looking forward the fiscal 2021, the company expects earnings to be between $16.80 and $17.40 per diluted share.

FedEx shares have advanced 10.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 7.3%.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holding by 7% to 650,000 shares. Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) cut his position by 31% to 184,719 shares. Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) added 35% to his portfolio, bringing the total to 1,567 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

