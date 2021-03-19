Nucor Corp (NUE) CFO, Treasurer and EVP James D Frias Sold $2.8 million of Shares

CFO, Treasurer and EVP of Nucor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James D Frias (insider trades) sold 39,920 shares of NUE on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $70.64 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Nucor Corp and its affiliates are engaged in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It also produces direct reduced iron for use in the steel mills. The company is involved in every phase of the steelmaking. Nucor Corp has a market cap of $21.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.070000 with a P/E ratio of 30.12 and P/S ratio of 1.06. The dividend yield of Nucor Corp stocks is 2.26%. Nucor Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice Pres. and Corp. Contro Michael D Keller sold 14,412 shares of NUE stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

Executive Vice President Douglas J Jellison sold 4,055 shares of NUE stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.

Executive Vice President Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of NUE stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $65.54. The price of the stock has increased by 8.44% since.

Executive Vice President Raymond S Jr Napolitan sold 34,324 shares of NUE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $62.55. The price of the stock has increased by 13.62% since.

Executive Vice President D. Chad Utermark sold 34,324 shares of NUE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $62.89. The price of the stock has increased by 13.01% since.

