Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CEO John T Mcdonald Sold $526,120 of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: UPLD +2.92%

CEO of Upland Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T Mcdonald (insider trades) sold 10,877 shares of UPLD on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $48.37 a share. The total sale was $526,120.

Upland Software Inc is the provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. It provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance and professional services. Upland Software Inc has a market cap of $1.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.630000 with and P/S ratio of 4.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO John T Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of UPLD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $48.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO &Treasurer Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of UPLD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $48.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Rodney C Favaron sold 9,936 shares of UPLD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $48.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Director David May sold 20,000 shares of UPLD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $50.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UPLD, click here

