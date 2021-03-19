Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CEO John T Mcdonald Sold $526,120 of Shares

CEO of Upland Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T Mcdonald (insider trades) sold 10,877 shares of UPLD on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $48.37 a share. The total sale was $526,120.

Upland Software Inc is the provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. It provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance and professional services. Upland Software Inc has a market cap of $1.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.630000 with and P/S ratio of 4.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John T Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of UPLD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $48.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO &Treasurer Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of UPLD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $48.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Rodney C Favaron sold 9,936 shares of UPLD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $48.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

Director David May sold 20,000 shares of UPLD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $50.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UPLD, click here