>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Talend Sa (TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sold $616,229 of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: TLND -0.09%

CFO of Talend Sa (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Meister (insider trades) sold 9,680 shares of TLND on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $63.66 a share. The total sale was $616,229.

Talend SA is engaged in providing open source software. Its software platform, Data Fabric, integrates data and applications in real time across modern big data and cloud environments as well as traditional systems. Talend Sa has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.200000 with and P/S ratio of 7.04.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of TLND stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $63.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.
  • CFO Adam Meister sold 2,200 shares of TLND stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $54.1. The price of the stock has increased by 18.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TLND, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)