Talend Sa (TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sold $616,229 of Shares

CFO of Talend Sa (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Meister (insider trades) sold 9,680 shares of TLND on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $63.66 a share. The total sale was $616,229.

Talend SA is engaged in providing open source software. Its software platform, Data Fabric, integrates data and applications in real time across modern big data and cloud environments as well as traditional systems. Talend Sa has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.200000 with and P/S ratio of 7.04.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of TLND stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $63.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

CFO Adam Meister sold 2,200 shares of TLND stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $54.1. The price of the stock has increased by 18.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TLND, click here