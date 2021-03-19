Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sold $12.7 million of Shares

CEO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Bernshteyn (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of COUP on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $254.29 a share. The total sale was $12.7 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $17.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $248.730000 with and P/S ratio of 31.57. Coupa Software Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $254.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of COUP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $277.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.52% since.

Director Leslie C.g. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of COUP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $284.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.61% since.

Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of COUP stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $344.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.71% since.

Director Roger S Siboni sold 3,800 shares of COUP stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $375. The price of the stock has decreased by 33.67% since.

