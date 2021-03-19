>
Steven Madden (SHOO) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld Sold $1 million of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: SHOO +2.25%

CEO of Steven Madden (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward R. Rosenfeld (insider trades) sold 27,000 shares of SHOO on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $37.6 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Steven Madden Ltd designs, markets and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. Steven Madden Ltd has a market cap of $3.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.230000 with and P/S ratio of 2.51. The dividend yield of Steven Madden Ltd stocks is 0.79%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of SHOO stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $37.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

