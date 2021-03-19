>
Tilly's Inc (TLYS) President and CEO Edmond Thomas Sold $617,500 of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: TLYS -1.8%

President and CEO of Tilly's Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edmond Thomas (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of TLYS on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $12.35 a share. The total sale was $617,500.

Tilly's Inc is US based company works as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. It offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. Tilly's Inc has a market cap of $357.072 million; its shares were traded at around $11.990000 with and P/S ratio of 0.67.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of TLYS stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $12.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Digital Officer Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of TLYS stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $12.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.
  • Director Seth R Johnson sold 5,000 shares of TLYS stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $12.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.99% since.
  • Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of TLYS stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $12.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TLYS, click here

.

