Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Chairman & CEO Ronald N Tutor Sold $907,500 of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Tutor Perini Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald N Tutor (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of TPC on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $18.15 a share. The total sale was $907,500.

Tutor Perini Corp is a construction company. The company offers construction services and management, and design-build services to private and public customers on contractual basis. It constructs and repairs all kinds of buildings across United States. Tutor Perini Corp has a market cap of $913.396 million; its shares were traded at around $17.940000 with a P/E ratio of 8.45 and P/S ratio of 0.17.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Ronald N Tutor sold 85,000 shares of TPC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $15.15. The price of the stock has increased by 18.42% since.

