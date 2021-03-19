>
Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) EVP, Stanley Black & Decker Jeffrey D Ansell Sold $629,511 of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: SWK -0.28%

EVP, Stanley Black & Decker of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey D Ansell (insider trades) sold 3,304 shares of SWK on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $190.53 a share. The total sale was $629,511.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc provides hand tools, power tools and accessories, mechanical access solutions, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems and products for various industrial applications. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a market cap of $31.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $196.670000 with a P/E ratio of 25.48 and P/S ratio of 2.10. The dividend yield of Stanley Black & Decker Inc stocks is 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Stanley Black & Decker Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Stanley Black & Decker Jeffrey D Ansell sold 3,304 shares of SWK stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $190.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.22% since.
  • SVP & Pres., Outdoor&Aerospace John H Wyatt sold 30,000 shares of SWK stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $192.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.
  • EVP, Stanley Black & Decker Jeffrey D Ansell sold 2,809 shares of SWK stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $186. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWK, click here

.

