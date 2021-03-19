Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Walker & Dunlop Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen P Theobald (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of WD on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $109.28 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a provider of commercial real estate finance, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company originates, sells, and service a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate finance products. Walker & Dunlop Inc has a market cap of $3.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $102.460000 with a P/E ratio of 13.32 and P/S ratio of 2.95. The dividend yield of Walker & Dunlop Inc stocks is 1.56%. Walker & Dunlop Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Walker & Dunlop Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO William M Walker sold 66,699 shares of WD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $100.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director E. John Rice Jr sold 2,200 shares of WD stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $112.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.65% since.

President Howard W Smith Iii sold 8,150 shares of WD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

EVP & Chief HR Officer Paula A. Pryor sold 5,855 shares of WD stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $104.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of WD stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $101.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

