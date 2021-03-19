Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) CEO Scott Bluestein Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Hercules Capital Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Bluestein (insider trades) sold 80,000 shares of HTGC on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $15.8 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Hercules Capital Inc has a market cap of $1.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.820000 with a P/E ratio of 8.04 and P/S ratio of 6.21. The dividend yield of Hercules Capital Inc stocks is 8.08%. GuruFocus rated Hercules Capital Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas J Fallon sold 15,000 shares of HTGC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $16.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.47% since.

