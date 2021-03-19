>
Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey Sold $1.9 million of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: NSTG +4.82%

CFO of Nanostring Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) K Thomas Bailey (insider trades) sold 28,613 shares of NSTG on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $65.63 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable genomic information from minute amounts of tissue. Nanostring Technologies Inc has a market cap of $3.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.190000 with and P/S ratio of 23.16. Nanostring Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.70% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NSTG stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $62.04. The price of the stock has increased by 11.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of NSTG stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $65.63. The price of the stock has increased by 5.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Sales & Marketing J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of NSTG stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $64.2. The price of the stock has increased by 7.77% since.
  • Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NSTG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $66.94. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.
  • SVP, Sales & Marketing J. Chad Brown sold 9,050 shares of NSTG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $64.66. The price of the stock has increased by 7.01% since.
  • Director Charles P Jr Waite sold 10,168 shares of NSTG stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $62.5. The price of the stock has increased by 10.7% since.
  • Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NSTG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $63.14. The price of the stock has increased by 9.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NSTG, click here

.

